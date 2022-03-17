Dayton beats DePaul 88-57 in inaugural women’s First Four March 17, 2022 Updated: March 17, 2022 12:41 a.m.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Erin Whalen scored a career-high 28 points, hitting seven of Dayton's 13 3-pointers and the 11th-seeded Flyers eased past DePaul 88-57 on Wednesday night in the inaugural women’s First Four.
Dayton (26-5), making its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance, advanced to play No. 6 seed Georgia on Friday in the Greensboro Region.