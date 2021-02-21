Davis scores 20 to lead Green Bay past UIC 69-59

CHICAGO (AP) — Amari Davis had 20 points as Green Bay defeated Illinois-Chicago 69-59 on Saturday night.

Emmanuel Ansong had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Green Bay (8-16, 8-12 Horizon League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. PJ Pipes added 18 points. Japannah Kellogg III had four blocks.

Josh Jefferson, the Phoenix’s second leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Maurice Commander had 12 points and six assists for the Flames (9-12, 6-10). Teyvion Kirk added 11 points and six rebounds. Braelen Bridges had 10 points.

The Phoenix leveled the season series against the Flames with the win. UIC defeated Green Bay 61-58 on Friday.

