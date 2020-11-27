Davis lifts FIU over Flagler 82-75

MIAMI (AP) — Radshad Davis scored a career-high 28 points as Florida International beat Flagler 82-75 on Friday, the second matchup between the schools in three days.

Antonio Daye, Jr. added 21 points for the Panthers (2-0), who won the first meeting 85-81, which was an exhibition for Division II Flager.

Davis hit 10 of 12 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Jaizec Lottie had 27 points for the Saints. Marcus Henderson added 15 points. Derrick Ellis Jr. had 10 points.

