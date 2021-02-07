https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Davis-Johnson-carry-Detroit-Mercy-past-Purdue-15930797.php
Davis, Johnson carry Detroit Mercy past Purdue Fort Wayne
DETROIT (AP) —
BODY:
Antoine Davis had 26 points and Matt Johnson 24 as Detroit Mercy defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 83-56 on Saturday.
Bul Kuol and Marquell Fraser each scored 10 points for Detroit Mercy (8-8, 7-5 Horizon League), which earned its fifth straight win.
Deonte Billups and Jarred Godfrey scored 13 points apiece for the Mastodons (6-11, 5-11), who have lost six in a row. Jalon Pipkins had 12 points.
The Titans also defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 82-72 on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
View Comments