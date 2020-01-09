Davis, Ibaka lead Raptors past Hornets in OT, 112-110

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, center, drives between Toronto Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (4) and guard Terence Davis (0)during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left in overtime and finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds as the banged-up Toronto Raptors escaped with a 112-110 overtime win over Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Terence Davis also had 23 points and 11 boards, OG Anunoby added 19 points and Kyle Lowry had 15 points and nine assists while having to play 43 minutes due to injuries. Patrick McCaw added 13 points and 11 assists as the Raptors avoided taking losses on back-to-back nights for the first time since Dec. 26-27, 2017.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 27 points, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime fell short. Rozier exchanged words and pointed fingers at Davis on the court after the game and the two had to be separated by teammates before heading back to their respective locker rooms.

Miles Bridges added 26 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte, and P.J. Washington had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

After leading by as many as 12 in the third quarter, the Raptors fell behind by 10 in the fourth quarter when Rozier hit a long 3 from the left wing with 5:25 remaining.

The Raptors battled back to take the lead 100-99 with 17 seconds left when Lowry drove the lane and scored on a left-handed layup in traffic. On the Hornets' ensuing inbounds pass, Ibaka was called for a foul away from the ball after grabbing Washington's jersey. Rozier sank the automatic free throw to tie it, but Devonte Graham's runner at the buzzer was short, sending the game into overtime.

Davis, making his first NBA start, had two 3-pointers in overtime for the Raptors (25-13).

This was a much different game than on Nov. 18 when Toronto defeated Charlotte 132-96 at home.

The Raptors were without Fred VanFleet, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez and Norman Powell due to injuries, leaving them depleted on the second night of a back-to-back.

TIP INS

Raptors: Had 34 assisted baskets. ... Davis was 8 of 16 from the field in his first start.

Hornets: Bench outscored Raptors' reserves 28-19 despite only playing eight players overall.

UP NEXT:

Raptors: Get a three-day rest before hosting the Spurs on Sunday.

Hornets: Head west to face the Jazz in Utah on Friday night.

