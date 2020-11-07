D’Eriq King leads No. 11 Miami to comeback win over NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — D’Eriq King threw five touchdown passes, the last a go-ahead 54-yard catch-and-run play with Michael Harley with 2:43 left, and No. 11 Miami rallied to beat North Carolina State 44-41 on Friday night.

Miami (6-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the final 13 points to win its third game in a row and match last season's victory total under second-year coach Manny Diaz.

The winning touchdown was Harley’s second scoring play of the game. He finished with 153 yards on eight receptions.

King was 31 for 41 for 430 yards and ran for a game-high 105 yards on 15 carries.

Zonovan Knight had a 100-yard kickoff return to put NC State (4-3, 4-3) on top in the third quarter. Bailey Hockman was 19 for 28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolfpack. He had a pass intercepted by DJ Ivey after Miami’s final touchdown.

Knight also had a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter.

NC State padded its lead to 41-31 on Christopher Dunn’s 53-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Josh Borregales kicked three field goals, connecting from 38 and 22 yards in the fourth quarter. The latter came with 6:12 remaining after the Hurricanes were within a half-yard of the end zone before a fourth-down penalty.

The Hurricanes, coming off a 19-14 home victory over Virginia, had a 21-14 lead less than 16 1/2 minutes into the game. NC State led at halftime on the strength of Hockman’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Cary Angeline with 2:49 left.

Miami was missing 11 players, including starting left tackle John Campbell Jr. and starting tight end Brevin Jordan.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes outscored their first six opponents by a combined margin of 57-23 in the second quarter. But NC State’s 10-7 edge produced a 24-21 lead, marking only the second halftime deficit of the season for the Hurricanes.

NC State: Angeline, a redshirt senior, has caught at least one touchdown pass in five of the Wolfpack’s games. NC State won the other four games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Miami could move back into the Top 10 after four weeks outside of that territory.

With a victory, NC State would have been a candidate to climb back into the rankings. The Wolfpack spent one week in the Top 25 following a three-game winning streak before dropping out with a loss to then-No. 14 North Carolina.

UP NEXT

Miami: At Virginia Tech next Saturday.

NC State: Host Florida State next Saturday.