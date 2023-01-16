Czech it out: Pastrnak, Zacha, Krejci help Bruins top Flyers

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha scored two goals apiece, Jeremy Swayman earned his first shutout of the season and David Krejci had three assists in his 1,000th NHL game to help the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0 on Monday.
Pastrnak scored the first goal in the first period and added another during a 4-on-3 power play to start the third to help Boston win for the sixth time in seven games. The Bruins are 21-1-3 at home this season and have the best overall record in the NHL.