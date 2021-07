BIG RAPIDS – First-time bowlers were taking advantage of open bowling opportunities on Tuesday in Baldwin.

The Baldwin Bowling Center was open and Laury Popping of Bitely and her grandchildren were at Baldwin for the first time. They usually bowl at The Gate in Big Rapids but decided to go to Baldwin this time and were having fun.

“These lanes here are not as complicated,” Popping said.

Her grandchildren were Cailyn and Casey.

Nate Van Slooten and a friend were from Holland.

“My family comes up here every year, it’s like a family tradition,” he said. “We just rent a cottage up here.”

It was their first time at the Baldwin Bowling Center.

“It was a rainy day so we decided to come out,” Van Slooten said. “We don’t play in a league. If anything, we’re in the minors.”