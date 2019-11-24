Custer rushes for 218, E Washington tops Portland St 53-46

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Antoine Custer Jr. rushed for a career-high 218 yards on just 16 carries and two touchdowns and Eastern Washington held off Portland State 53-46 on Saturday.

The Eagles (7-5, 6-2 Big Sky Conference) recovered an onside kick with 2:11 to play and ran out the clock for its fourth-straight win, keeping their slight playoff hopes alive.

Eric Barriere threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a fourth for Eastern.

Eastern Washington led 30-17 at halftime, and on the first play of the second half Custer broke free on an 88-yard run. Although he was brought down on the 2, it was his second-longest run of the season and the seventh-longest in school history. Custer scored on the next play.

Portland State (5-7, 3-5), which has lost four straight, kept coming back. Davis Alexander threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

The Vikings had 560 yards to 559 for the Eagles but committed three turnovers and Eastern Washington scored a touchdown after each one.

With his fourth-straight 100-yard game and the 12th of his career, Custer finished with 1,228 yards for the season, eighth in school history and 3,045 for his career, which is fourth.