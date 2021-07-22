Cunningham, Suggs headline list of point guards in NBA draft AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 6:08 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs passes up court during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Indianapolis. Cunningham is a 6-foot-8 ballhandler with the ability to play on or off the ball. He's widely expected to be the No. 1 NBA draft pick after one year with the Cowboys. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2021, file photo, Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past Texas forward Kai Jones (22) and Brock Cunningham (30) during the first overtime of the NCAA college basketball in Stillwater, Okla. Cunningham is a 6-foot-8 ballhandler with the ability to play on or off the ball. He's widely expected to be the No. 1 NBA draft pick after one year with the Cowboys. Mitch Alcala/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2021, file photo, Florida guard Tre Mann (1) is defended by West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va. Mann is considered one of the top point guards in the NBA draft after blossoming as a sophomore at Florida. Kathy Batten/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives to the basket past Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas. Mitchell is one of the top point guards in the NBA draft after guiding Baylor to the national championship. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
Cade Cunningham arrived at Oklahoma State as the expected No. 1 overall NBA draft pick and did nothing to change that in one season as the Cowboys’ floor leader.
He’s the headliner in this draft among the point guards and overall among all prospects, while Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs could also be a top-four pick after leading the Zags to the brink of an unbeaten season.