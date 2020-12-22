https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Cubs-claim-OF-Phillip-Ervin-off-waivers-from-15822567.php
Cubs claim OF Phillip Ervin off waivers from Mariners
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
Ervin spent time with Cincinnati and Seattle during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .149 with four RBIs in 37 games. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week.
The 28-year-old Ervin was selected by the Reds in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He is a .247 hitter with 17 homers, 68 RBIs and 15 steals in 237 career games.
The addition of Ervin gives the Cubs three outfielders and 37 players overall on their 40-man roster.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
View Comments