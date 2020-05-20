Cruz, Love, McCourty brothers among Ali award finalists

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) speaks with members of the media following an NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots extended safety Devin McCourty's contract Sunday, March 15, 2020. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. less FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) speaks with members of the media following an NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Cruz, Love, McCourty brothers among Ali award finalists 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nelson Cruz of the Minnesota Twins, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and brothers Devin and Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots are among the nominees for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

The other finalists announced Wednesday by ESPN are Maya Moore of the Minnesota Lynx and WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil.

Finalists for the humanitarian team of the year award are the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York City FC and Sacramento Kings.

The awards honor athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities. This year's awards will combine with The ESPYS, which will air on June 21.