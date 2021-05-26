Crawford's three hits power Mariners past Athletics 4-3 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 1:08 a.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — J.P. Crawford had three hits, Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis made a magnificent catch to save two possible runs and Seattle beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Paul Sewald (2-0) pitched two innings of relief for the win. Anthony Misiewicz recorded two key outs in the eighth before Rafael Montero finished for his sixth save after putting runners on the corners.