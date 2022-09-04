Crawford, Raleigh deliver in 11th, Mariners beat Guardians

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CLEVELAND (AP) — J.P. Crawford singled in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the slumping Cleveland Guardians 6-3 Sunday for their seventh straight win in a game that was delayed by rain for 4 hours, 33 minutes.
With one out, Crawford bounced a single past Trevor Stephan (4-4) and into center field to score Eugenio Suárez, who began the 11th as the automatic runner. Raleigh, who homered twice on Friday, followed by belting a 2-2 pitch to right for his 22nd homer.