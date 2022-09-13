Cowboys won't put Prescott on IR for possible earlier return

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are not putting quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve after surgery on his right thumb, leaving open the possibility that he could return in fewer than four games.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the team's flagship radio station that the team wants Prescott “to be a consideration for playing within the next four games." That is the minimum number of games a player has to miss if placed on injured reserve.