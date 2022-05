FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay, whose 62-yard field goal last season was the longest game-winning kick in the final minute in FBS history, is among 20 undrafted rookie free agents to agree to contracts with the Dallas Cowboys.

Garibay's kick came on the final play against Iowa State in November, giving the Red Raiders a 41-38 victory. It was the longest field goal in Texas Tech history, and the longest for a Big 12 kicker since 1999.