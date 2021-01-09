Costly foul lifts College of Charleston over Drexel 61-60

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zep Jasper was fouled and made three free throws — his only attempts of the game —with one second left and College of Charleston edged Drexel 61-60 on Saturday.

Payton Willis scored a career-high 22 points for College of Charleston (4-6, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association), Jasper added 10 and Cameron Copeland 11.

Drexel (5-3, 0-1) held a 60-58 lead with 46 seconds left, but Camren Wynter missed with less than 20 seconds to go, the Dragons controlled the offensive rebound but turned the ball over seconds later.

James Butler had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Dragons, Zach Walton added 13 points. T.J. Bickerstaff had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Wynter, who led the Dragons in scoring heading into the matchup with 20 points per game, was held to only 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting with six assists and six turnovers.

