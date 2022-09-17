Corum scores 5 TDs, No. 4 Michigan routs Connecticut 59-0 LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Sep. 17, 2022
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping No. 4 Michigan rout Connecticut 59-0 Saturday.
The Wolverines (3-0) led 38-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half of a game that looked a lot like their first two tune-ups, when they beat Colorado State 51-7 and Hawaii 56-10.