Cornwall scores 19 to carry Gardner-Webb past Radford 70-62

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jaheam Cornwall and Nate Johnson scored 19 points apiece and Gardner-Webb closed the regular season by knocking Radford out of sole possession of first place in the Big South Conference with a 70-62 win on Saturday.

Nate Jamison Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin' Bulldogs (15-15, 11-7), who made 10 3-pointers and shot 51% overall to end at 10-game winning streak for Radford (20-10, 15-3).

The Highlanders dropped into a first-place with Winthrop, which beat High Point 84-76.

Travis Fields, Jr. tied a season high with 22 points for Radford, Carlik Jones added 15 points and six assists amd Devonnte Holland had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Radford defeated Gardner-Webb 67-64 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com