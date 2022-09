LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jameson Wang threw two touchdowns — both to William Enneking — and Cornell held off VMI's late rally for a 28-22 win on Saturday in the Big Red's season opener.

Cornell built a 21-2 lead at halftime and extended the margin to 26 points when Wang threw a 3-yarder to Enneking with 48 seconds left in the third.