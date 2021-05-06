Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers 12-9 JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 6:19 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Franchy Cordero woke up on Thursday in an 0-for-25 slump and he figured he'd end the day the same way. He wasn't in the lineup for Boston's series finale against Detroit.
Then Kiké Hernandez came down with a tight hamstring in the first inning, and Cordero was suddenly in the game — in the No. 1 spot in the batting order. And it was a good thing for the Red Sox that he was.