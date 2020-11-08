Cordeiro's 5 TDs help Hawaii rally, beat New Mexico 39-33

HONOLULU (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro passed for four touchdowns — including a pair to Zion Bowens just 70 seconds apart — and ran for another score to help Hawaii beat New Mexico 39-33 on Saturday night.

Cordeiro was 33-of-43 passing for 410 yards with two interceptions and scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. Nick Mardner had six receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown for Hawaii (2-1, 2-1 Mountain West Conference).

Cordeiro rolled left to escape pressure and hit Calvin Turner, who evaded five would-be tacklers on his way to a 64-yard touchdown that gave Hawaii the lead for good early in the fourth quarter. Jared Smart made a leaping, contested catch in the corner of the end zone for the 2-point conversion that made it 36-30.

Tevaka Tuioti was 17-of-31 passing for 181 yards and two TDs and added 71 yards rushing on five carries for New Mexico (0-2, 0-2). Nathaniel Jones and Bobby Cole each had 96 yards rushing.

George Steinkamp made the second of his four field goals to give the Lobos a 13-point lead early in the second quarter but Mardner's 42-yard touchdown catch made it 20-14 at halftime. Cordeiro hit Bowns for a 42-yard score on the opening drive of the second half and, after New Mexico went three-and-out, Bowers scored on a diving 40-yard catch to give the Rainbow Warriors a 28-20 lead with 11:55 left in the third quarter.

A 28-yard TD run by Jones about two minutes later and a 24-yard field goal by Steinkamp early in the fourth quarter gave New Mexico a 30-28 lead.

The game was played without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions in the island of Oahu.