Corbin scores 20 to lead Winthrop over UNC Asheville 84-80

ROCK HILL, S.C (AP) — Josh Corbin scored a career-high 20 points, dropping in six of eight 3-pointers, as Winthrop stretched its season-opening winning streak to 16 games, narrowly defeating UNC Asheville 84-80 on Thursday night.

Charles Falden added 12 points and seven rebounds for Winthrop (16-0, 13-0 Big South Conference). Chandler Vaudrin added 12 points. Adonis Arms and Micheal Anumba each had 10 points.

Tajion Jones had 20 points for the Bulldogs (9-9, 8-5). DeVon Baker added 15 points. Coty Jude had 12 points.

UNC Asheville cut an 17-point second-half Eagles lead down to 82-80 in four minutes when Jude hit a 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds left.

But Winthrop's Russell Jones made two free throws and Jude missed a 3-pointer on UNCA's final possession.

The Bulldogs shot a season-best 58% against Winthrop, but turned the ball over 19 times, leading to 31 Winthrop points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com