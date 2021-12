ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Josh Corbin came off the bench to score 19 points to lift Winthrop to an 83-52 win over Carver College on Saturday night.

Kelton Talford had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Winthrop (6-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory. D.J. Burns Jr. added 14 points and nine rebounds. Micheal Anumba had nine rebounds.