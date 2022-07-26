Contreras salutes fans, helps Cubs win 6th in row, top Bucs

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras drew a standing ovation in perhaps his last home game at Wrigley Field, then keyed an early burst as the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 Tuesday for their season-high sixth straight win.
Contreras, one of three members left from the 2016 World Series title team, tipped his cap after being cheered at the plate his first time up. He hit a soft single to center field in a three-run first inning off Bryse Wilson (1-6).