Condie overcomes back surgery to reach Olympic rings JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer July 8, 2021 Updated: July 8, 2021 5:56 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyra Condie lay on the operating table as doctors broke her back and put it back together.
They worked through an incision running from her neck nearly the length of her back, removing, rotating, realigning and resetting each of 10 vertebrae. Rods were inserted to stabilize the spine while the bones fused together.