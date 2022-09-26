Column: Johnson will chase challenges long into retirement JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Sep. 26, 2022 Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 3:55 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - Driver Jimmie Johnson poses in front of a street sign after the street was named for him outside Kentucky Speedway before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. The Seven-time NASCAR champion is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family. He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket list events and has his sights set on the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There is a scene in Jimmie Johnson's coffee table book “One More Lap” in which the seven-time NASCAR champion and future Hall of Famer gives a dramatic reading of an excerpt from a biography of the late journalist Hunter S. Thompson.
The author, Ivan Shaw, notes that Johnson finishes reading aloud the wild exploits of Thompson “half freaked out and half amazed by the strange but committed (Thompson) discipline. Nothing commands Johnson's respect like dedication and discipline.”