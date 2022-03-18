Colorado Rapids bring shutout streak into matchup with the Houston Dynamo

Colorado Rapids (2-1-0) vs. Houston Dynamo (1-1-1)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +144, Colorado +183, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids head into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Dynamo went 6-16-12 overall and 6-5-6 at home a season ago. The Dynamo scored 36 goals and had a goal differential of -18 last season.

The Rapids went 17-7-10 overall last season while going 8-6-3 on the road. The Rapids scored 51 goals and had a goal differential of +16 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Corey Baird (injured), Derrick Jones (injured).

Rapids: Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Diego Rubio (injured), Danny Wilson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.