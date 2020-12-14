Collins, Miller lead No. 14 Maryland women by Rutgers 91-87

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Mimi Collins scored a career-high 22 points, Diamond Miller added 19 and No. 14 Maryland beat Rutgers 91-87 on Monday to spoil Arella Guirantes' 33-point, 10-rebound, six-assist performance.

Tied at 68, Maryland opened the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run that was capped by a Miller 3-pointer. Channise Lewis also made two 3-pointers during the spurt. Then Guirantes scored eight of Rutgers' final 17 points as the Scarlet Knights pulled within 89-87 with 5.4 seconds left, but Lewis sealed it at the other end with two free throws.

Chloe Bibby added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Ashley Owusu, the Big Ten freshman of the year last season, also scored 15 for Maryland (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten). Katie Benzan scored 12 points — all on 3-ponters.

Maryland entered with the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 98.2 points per game and making a fifth-best 11.5 3-pointers a game. The Terrapins were held to 29-of-68 shooting (42.6%), but hit 11 of 26 from distance.

Guirantes, the returning Big Ten scoring champion, was 12 of 23 from the field with eight turnovers for Rutgers (2-1, 1-1). Freshman Diamond Johnson scored a season-high 18 points, Mael Gilles had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Zipporah Broughton scored 10.

Rutgers' last home win against the Terrapins came in 2007.

