Coco Gauff beats Emma Raducanu in Australia 'with maturity'

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Might be easy to forget, perhaps, that Coco Gauff is still just 18. After all, she's been winning Grand Slam matches for 3 1/2 years. Already reached one major final. Moved into the top 10 of the WTA rankings in singles and doubles.
So Gauff was proud of the way she handled the situation when she was twice a point away from being pushed to a third set by Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open on Wednesday in the first head-to-head meeting between the two young tennis stars.