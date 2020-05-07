Coaches waiting to hear word on summer work

BALDWIN -- Baldwin varsity boys basketball skipper JJ Eads is among the Panther coaches anxious to hear word if and when he might be able to get some activity going with his players during the offseason.

The only word, it appears, is that there's still no word.

Everyone continues to wait from Governor Gretchen Whitmer with expected announcements later this month on what's restricted and on what's allowed.

Eads is hoping to have some type of summer activity with his players.

"We were told schools are shut down until June 30, it's an MHSAA (and state government) thing," Eads said. "They might let us do something in July. I guess that's probably more hope than anything. We'll find out something more in a month."

Eads said he feels there's interest among his players in summer activity.

"Right now, it's out of our hands," he said.