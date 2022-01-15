Coach K back, No. 8 Duke rolls inside to beat NC State AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 15, 2022 Updated: Jan. 15, 2022 4:23 p.m.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks as No. 8 Duke dominated inside to beat North Carolina State 88-73 Saturday with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski back on the sideline after missing a game due to illness.
Paolo Banchero had a team-high 21 points to help the Blue Devils win for the third time in four games since returning from a COVID-19 outbreak. The Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot a season-best 58.3% and had complete control of the paint behind Williams, a 7-foot-1 sophomore.