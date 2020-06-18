Clugston was a diversified performer for Baldwin

BALDWIN - Abe Williams has seen plenty of diversified athletes in his many years at Baldwin.

One athlete whom Williams said sticks out from recent years is Tyler Clugston.

Clugston is a bowler and also played baseball and football. He was on the varsity four years in baseball and football. For bowling, he was a state qualifier.

Williams indicated baseball or bowling was Clugston's best sport.

Clugston was a clutch hitter for Baldwin's baseball team along with a solid fielder and catcher.

"He was really good at pitching," Williams. "He was up in there (as a pitcher). He was real strong on the mound, had a good fastball and had a good curve."

Regardless of the position he was at, coaches could usually rely on Clugston to make the play.

His older brother Alan Clugston was an excellent baseball pitcher, Williams added.