Clugston taking brief break from hunting, fishing

BALDWIN -- Former Baldwin athlete Tyler Clugston is keeping busy with studies at Central Michigan University, and is hoping to sometime down the road get back on the hunting and fishing trail.

I haven't done any hunting since deer season," he said. "We've been staying at home. We didn't do much ice fishing because the ice was spotty. We got out once or twice. It was nothing great."

The stay-at-home order has also confined his hunting and fishing chances. He's hoping to soon get into summer fishing.

"At the end of next fall I'll graduate," Clugston said.

Clugston has been an avid turkey hunter in the past but didn't put in for a license this year because he's been busy with school.

"It's the first year I haven't hunted in two or three years," Clugston said.