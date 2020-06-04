Clugston seeing lots of bluegills and bears

BALDWIN - Baldwin native Tyler Clugston, who has been a student at Central Michigan University, has seen plenty of wildlife recently while visiting his grandpa Jim Warren in Baldwin.

"Fishing has been decent, but it's been slow compared to this time last year," Clugston said. The large amount of rain we've gotten in recent weeks has brought the water levels way up and the temperatures down, keeping the bluegills from bedding. We've been getting some early males that have come in to clean off the beds but none in large numbers yet.

"We were out on North Lake last week fishing with flies in the shallows and crickets in the deep water of an evening and got 44 nice gills, all between 9 and 10 inches. Hopefully with warmer days on the way, the fish will become more active"

But there's been plenty else to see, Clugston has observed

"I have been seeing a lot of deer and a few bucks on the trail cameras have antlers up about four inches or so," Clugston said. "No fawns yet, though. There's been a mother bear with three yearling cubs and a really large old male bear around the back of our property. He's been coming around for almost six years now and I'd estimate him to be between 350 and 400 pounds.

"Other than that we haven't seen any other bears. The mom and cubs have been up and down 52nd street tearing down peoples bird feeders pretty regularly."