Clippers rout Wolves 129-102 behind 23 points from George

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 23 points, Reggie Jackson added 21 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-102 on Saturday night for their seventh victory in a row.
Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe had 14 points and nine assists and George had nine rebounds for the Clippers, who have taken all three meetings this month against the Wolves.