Clemson comes back to topple TCU in OT, 62-60

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tevin Mack scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Clemson to a remarkable 62-60 come-from-behind victory over TCU in overtime on Sunday night in the heavyweight division of the MGM Resorts Main Event.

Al-Amir Dawes, who finished with eight points, drained a 3-pointer with 1:33 left in overtime to give the Tigers the lead for good.

Aamir Simms added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Clemson.

Desmond Bane led TCU with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Kevin Samuel chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

After the Tigers used a 15-0 run down the stretch to tie the game at 52, Bane missed two free throws with 4.7 seconds left. At the other end, Simms drove an open lane to the hoop, but Samuel swatted away the potential winning layup at the buzzer to force overtime.

Clemson (5-1) extended its win streak to five games. The Tigers haven't lost since their season-opener against Virginia Tech.

TCU, which opened the season 4-0 for the third time in four seasons, dropped to 4-1.

The Horned Frogs were outscored 24-8 from the 7:19 mark of the second half and through overtime.

Leading 25-23 at halftime, the Horned Frogs hit five of their first seven shots of the second half and used a 14-5 run out of halftime to pull away from the Tigers.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs are tied with Navy and Utah for the most freshmen of any Division I team. Five of TCU's 11 frosh are on scholarship, and three contributed on the scoreboard Sunday. Francisco Farabello, PJ Fuller, and Diante Smith combined for nine points.

Clemson: The Tigers are now 1-1 against Power 5 schools, and 4-0 against mid-majors, having beaten Presbyterian, Colgate, Detroit Mercy and Alabama A&M. Three of Clemson's next four opponents are Power 5 teams: at Minnesota, at Florida State and vs. South Carolina.

UP NEXT

TCU faces Wyoming on Wednesday in the consolation game.

Clemson will meet No. 23 Colorado on Wednesday in championship game.

