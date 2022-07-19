Clayton Kershaw soaks in All-Star start at Dodger Stadium GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer July 19, 2022 Updated: July 19, 2022 11:06 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, warms up before the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 National League starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, throws to an American League batter during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Abbie Parr/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, throws a pitch to the American League during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, reacts after picking off American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, at first base during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, right, singles of starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, left, runs to first base as he singles against National League starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw's news conference after his first All-Star Game start was nearly over when Blake Grice spoke up.
The 10-year-old from Denver said his grandfather was a Dodgers fan and a Redondo Beach native who died of brain cancer. Meeting Kershaw allowed Blake to check off an item on his grandfather’s bucket list, the boy said before tearing up.