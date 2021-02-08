Cincinnati Reds add Sean Doolittle, Dee Strange-Gordon

CINCINNATI (AP) — Left-hander Sean Doolittle and the Cincinnati Reds finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract on Monday.

Cincinnati also announced a minor league deal with infielder Dee Strange-Gordon, who will report to big league spring training.

Doolittle, 34, had been with Washington since July 2017 and helped the Nationals win their first World Series title in 2019. The two-time All-Star was 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA in 7 2/3 innings over 11 relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He earned $2,407,407 in prorated pay from a $6.5 million salary last year in the second option year of a contract that originally guaranteed $10.5 million from 2014-18.

Strange-Gordon, 32, spent the past three seasons with Seattle and hit .200 with three RBIs in 75 at-bats over 33 games last year. A three-time stolen base champion, he swiped just three in five tries.

Strange-Gordon became a free agent when Seattle chose to pay a $1 million buyout rather than exercise a $14 million option for 2021.

___

