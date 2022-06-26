Chun perseveres, holds off Thompson to win Women's PGA

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday when Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter.

Chun shot a 3-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee. Chun, after leading by six at the tournament's midway point, lost a three-shot advantage in the first three holes of the final round. Thompson was two strokes ahead of her after the front nine, but her putting problems were just beginning.