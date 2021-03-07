Christon carries Grambling St. past Alabama A&M 80-72

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Cameron Christon had 17 points to lead six Grambling State players in double figures as the Tigers defeated Alabama A&M 80-72 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Grambling will be the No. 4 seed and play fifth-seeded Southern on Thursday in the first round of the Southwestern Conference tournament

Terreon Randolph added 14 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton chipped in 13, Zahad Munford scored 11 and Prince Moss had 11. Randolph also had 10 rebounds, while Moton posted six assists.

Grambling State (11-11, 9-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) scored 48 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

London Riley had 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-9, 4-9), who have now lost seven games in a row. Jalen Johnson added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Garrett Hicks had 13 points.

Seventh-seeded Alabama A&M plays Wednesday against No. 2 seed Jackson State.

