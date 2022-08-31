Childress set for one final moment with Ferris

BIG RAPIDS – He’s played for several championship football teams and Brandon Childress wouldn’t mind playing for another in his senior season for the defending national champion Ferris State Bulldogs.

Childress was mentioned prominently at the Ferris media day recently by coach Tony Annese as being a key part of the Bulldogs pass receiving plans.

Last season, Childress caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown with the Bulldogs on their way to a national championship. After an All-State Player of the Year career in football and basketball in Baldwin, Childress joined Central Michigan University’s football program and then transferred to a collegiate program in Missouri before accepting Ferris’ offer to join its program for the 2021 season.

He had been off three years and had two years of eligibility remaining before deciding to join Ferris’ program.

“I stayed around this summer and helped with the team as far as coming into the weight room and trying to be a leader for the younger group and the young guys,” Childress said. “I was there trying to help the guys get ready for the season. For myself personally I did a lot of training on my own, and worked with some kids from Baldwin.”

The season starts Thursday at home with Central Washington coming to Big Rapids.

“We’re a great team and we have another great group of guys,” Childress said. “We have that same kind of energy we had last year. Personally I’ve gotten way better from this year and last year. I was off from football three years and it takes a little bit to get back in that football shape.

“I’m back good and strong and the legs are back under me. I’m excited to see what I can do this year. I have good route running abilities. I bring a big factor in that and can run good routes, especially against man coverage. I also take pride in blocking for other receivers and the quarterback and the running backs.”

Childress said he also wants to play a key role on special teams.

Regardless of what happens this season Childress will never forget going down to Texas and playing for a national championship last season.

“It was a blessing just to be around a lot of guys who believed in achieving greatness and being the best version of themselves every day,” he said. “I hope we can achieve that same type of feeling this year.”