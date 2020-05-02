Chiefs sign former first-round pick Charlton to help defense

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive end Taco Charlton (96) rushes against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with Charlton, adding a former first-round pick who flamed out in Dallas and Miami but whose athleticism is a perfect match for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. less FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive end Taco Charlton (96) rushes against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. The Kansas City ... more Photo: Michael Ainsworth, AP Photo: Michael Ainsworth, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Chiefs sign former first-round pick Charlton to help defense 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, adding a former first-round pick who flamed out in Dallas and Miami but whose athleticism is a perfect match for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

The 25-year-old Charlton was the 28th overall selection in the 2017 draft. He made seven starts for the Cowboys before sustaining a shoulder injury, and he was waived just two weeks into last season. The Dolphins signed Charlton and he made five starts and appeared in 10 games, but he was a healthy scratch the last four games of the regular season.

The Dolphins waived him Thursday and the Chiefs were able to sign him when he cleared waivers Friday.

Charlton will compete for playing time within a rotation that includes starting defensive ends Frank Clark and Alex Okafor, backups Tanoh Kpassagnon and Breeland Speaks, and fifth-round draft pick Mike Danna.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL