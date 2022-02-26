Abramovich relinquishes control of Chelsea, still owns club ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 2:52 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich handed over the "stewardship and care" of the Premier League club to its charitable foundation trustees on Saturday in an apparent move to fend off calls for him to completely give up control following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian billionaire is not selling the club but is giving up any control for now after being targeted by figures, including politicians, over his ownership. The foundation is chaired by Bruce Buck, who is also chairman of the club. Chelsea director of finance Paul Ramos is also among the trustees.