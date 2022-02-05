Chatman scores 24 points, Vanderbilt beats No. 25 LSU 75-66 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Feb. 5, 2022 Updated: Feb. 5, 2022 10:55 p.m.
1 of12 LSU forward Alex Fudge (3) passes the ball between Vanderbilt forward Myles Stute (10) and guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Vanderbilt forward Terren Frank (15) is defended by LSU's Darius Days (4) and Tari Eason (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) attempts to steal the ball from LSU forward Alex Fudge (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Vanderbilt forward Myles Stute (10) reacts after scoring against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Vanderbilt forward Terren Frank (15) fouls LSU forward Tari Eason (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 LSU coach Will Wade gestures to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Vanderbilt guard Jamaine Mann (23) drives to the basket against LSU forwards Tari Eason (13) and Mwani Wilkinson (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) loses control of the ball between LSU's Eric Gaines (2) and Brandon Murray (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Chatman scored a season-high 24 points, making 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and Vanderbilt beat No. 25 LSU 75-66 Saturday for the Commodores' biggest win this season.
Vanderbilt (12-10, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) now has won two of its last three. Coach Jerry Stackhouse is now 2-9 against top 25 teams, and both have come against LSU and coach Will Wade, a Nashville native, inside Memorial Gym on the same date.
Written By
TERESA M. WALKER