Chastain earns 1st NASCAR All-Star race berth from back

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ross Chastain went from the back of the 22-car field to advance to his first NASCAR All-Star race by winning the first stage of the open qualifying race at Texas on a hot, slick track Sunday.
Chastain had to go to the back of the field after an violation discovered in the prerace inspection of then No. 42 that led to his crew chief being ejected. It came a day after Chastain finished third in the Truck Series race at Texas, before the truck was disqualified after a postrace inspection violation.