Chargers sign kick returner/wide receiver Darius Jennings

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Titans' Darius Jennings (15) runs a kickoff return against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Jennings has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. The team announced the move on Monday, March 30, 2020. less FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Titans' Darius Jennings (15) runs a kickoff return against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. ... more Photo: Phelan Ebenhack, AP Photo: Phelan Ebenhack, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Chargers sign kick returner/wide receiver Darius Jennings 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Darius Jennings has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team said Monday.

Jennings spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and has been utilized more as a returner than wide receiver. He led the league in kick return average in 2018 (31.7 yards) and had a 94-yard return for a touchdown against Miami. Jennings entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He appeared in eight games for the Titans last season and was a restricted free agent, but was not offered a contract.

Kick returns is one area where the Chargers are looking to improve. They were 26th in the league last season, averaging only 20.7 yards per return.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL