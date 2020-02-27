Changing weather making it a challenge for outdoorsmen

TV host Kyle Randall is hoping to see an improvement in ice fishing. (Star photo/John Raffel) TV host Kyle Randall is hoping to see an improvement in ice fishing. (Star photo/John Raffel) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Changing weather making it a challenge for outdoorsmen 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BIG RAPIDS - Some outdoorsmen would say there's plenty of activity going on.

Others, such as Paris' Kyle Randall, host of the Wilderness Journal TV program, would prefer to say, "not a whole lot."

Randall said there's been predator hunting, especially for coyotes, to some extent.

"There's lots of (coyotes) around," Randall said. "We've actually gotten some requests from people to come and take them out of various private properties."

Small game hunting activity has been slow.

"The weather keeps changing so much and I haven't heard of anybody being out," Randall said. "The ice isn't all that safe this year. It's been pretty slow. The small lakes seem to be all right but there's issues with others. The little lakes are OK."

Turkey hunting starts in mid-April.

"As near as I can tell, most of the birds we're seeing came through the winter in pretty good shape," Randall said. "It was pretty mild. The application for the first and second hunts have come and gone But I think people will do well. We've seen a lot of them."