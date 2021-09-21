Chang 3-run triple off Benintendi's glove, Indians beat KC BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 10:17 p.m.
1 of14 Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang watches his three-run triple in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, and catcher Austin Hedges celebrate after the Indians defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-1 in a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang throws out Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. The Indians won 4-1. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Cleveland Indians' Ernie Clement runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi reacts after striking out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. The Indians won 4-1. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Cleveland Indians' Myles Straw catches a fly ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Benintendi was out on the play. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
CLEVELAND (AP) — Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded triple off left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s glove in the first inning, leading Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Indians to a 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
Ernie Clement homered as the second-place Indians kept Chicago’s magic number for clinching the AL Central at two. Cleveland hosts the White Sox in a five-game series beginning Thursday.