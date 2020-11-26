Catto carries Florida Gulf Coast over Florida A&M 65-56

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Catto scored 13 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Florida A&M 65-56 on Wednesday night.

Dakota Rivers added 11 points for Florida Gulf Coast.

Kamron Reaves had 15 points for the Rattlers. Johnny Brown added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. MJ Randolph had six rebounds.

FGCU outscored the Rattlers 40-14 in the paint

